SBS Albanian

Half the world's bird species are in decline

SBS Albanian

eurasian_curlews_etc_in_deep_bay_on_rising_tide_-_mai_po_-_27-1-14.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2022 at 7:23pm
By Nick Thorpe (BBC)
Presented by Henrieta Bendo
Source: SBS

One in eight of the world's bird species is threatened with extinction and many more are in decline, according to a new report issued by Birdlife International. Last month ((Sept 30)) in the Hungarian capital Budapest, experts from Europe, Africa and Asia discussed what can be done - including ways to strengthen the African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbird Agreement, first signed in 1999.

Published 14 October 2022 at 7:23pm
By Nick Thorpe (BBC)
Presented by Henrieta Bendo
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Alex Osmond was sold junk insurance he didn't need and couldn't claim on (SBS).jpg

Have you been sold worthless insurance or charged unfair fees?

Marisa Coniglione has had irritable bowel disease since she was 11 years old (SBS-Abby Dinham).jpg

Hope for people suffering from inflammatory bowel disease

A large crowd is seen on The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace during the celebrations.

What happens now Queen Elizabeth II has died

QE2 1937 balcony

Does Australia have a future as a monarchy?