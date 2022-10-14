Half the world's bird species are in decline

Published 14 October 2022 at 7:23pm
By Nick Thorpe (BBC)
Presented by Henrieta Bendo
Source: SBS
One in eight of the world's bird species is threatened with extinction and many more are in decline, according to a new report issued by Birdlife International. Last month ((Sept 30)) in the Hungarian capital Budapest, experts from Europe, Africa and Asia discussed what can be done - including ways to strengthen the African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbird Agreement, first signed in 1999.
