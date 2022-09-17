Interest rates go up... but will it fix inflation?

SBS Shqip

The Reserve Bank of Australia has lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points, the fifth consecutive increase in a row. For the past decade - a generation of borrowers were experiencing falling or steady interest rates - but now - they've been hit with a succession of rate rises. With many Australian families already feeling the constraints of cost of living pressures, the R-B-A's announcement packs an extra pinch.

