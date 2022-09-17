Tributes flow for Roger Federer as he announces his retirement from tennis

SBS ShqipOther ways to listen Tributes flow for Roger Federer as he announces his retirement from tennisPlay07:30SBS ShqipOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6MB)Published 17 September 2022 at 2:18pmBy Essam Al-GhalibSource: SBS Tributes flow for Roger Federer as he announces his retirement from tennisPublished 17 September 2022 at 2:18pmBy Essam Al-GhalibSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesEvery day 20 Australians are diagnosed with a form of cancer - but few recognise itLimfoma HodgkinsRoger Federer ka njoftuar tërheqjen e tij nga tenisiInterest rates go up... but will it fix inflation?