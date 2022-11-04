SBS Albanian

Pain for mortgage holders as interest rates rise again

Seta Barberi working in her Campbelltown cafe in Sydney

Seta Barberi working in her Campbelltown cafe in Sydney (SBS).

Published 4 November 2022 at 8:00pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Henrieta Bendo
Mortgage holders have been hit with a seventh consecutive interest rate rise. Businesses and households worry about the effects. The Reserve Bank is also revising the inflation peak for this year, warning there are likely to be many more increases to come.

