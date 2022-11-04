SBS Albanian

The rising cost of living strikes a sour note with Australians

SBS Albanian

David works 40-hours a week busking in Melbourne and is struggling to make ends meet (SBS) .jpg

David works 40-hours a week busking in Melbourne and is struggling to make ends meet. Credit: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2022 at 7:53pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Henrieta Bendo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians are working more hours, on average, than before the pandemic. Yet, one in four are finding it difficult to get by on their income. Rate increases and inflation are straining some households and putting others on notice - with many people forced to change their spending habits.

Published 4 November 2022 at 7:53pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Henrieta Bendo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS and ABC

How does media in Australia work

Seta Barberi working in her Campbelltown cafe in Sydney (SBS).jpg

Pain for mortgage holders as interest rates rise again

David works 40-hours a week busking in Melbourne and is struggling to make ends meet (SBS) .jpg

Rritja e kostos së jetesës po u lë një shije të hidhur australianëve

Sheshi Edit Durham, Prishtine

Latest news from Kosovo – 15 October 2022