The Dos and Don'ts of Australian etiquette, how to avoid the pitfalls

Networking etiquette are crucial skills when job hunting or in the professional workplace. Getty Images/Kosamtu
Published 17 September 2022 at 2:04pm
By Claudiana Blanco
Source: SBS
Etiquette is typically defined as the customary code of what is considered polite behaviour and good manners in a particular society, culture, or among members of a certain social or professional circle. So, what are the dos and don’ts of Australian etiquette?
Published 17 September 2022 at 2:04pm
By Claudiana Blanco
Source: SBS
Share