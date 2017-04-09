Mobile health clinics race to treat children in drought devastated Somaliland
A family in the drought stricken village of Wacays Dkukur, Somaliland Source: SBS
Published 9 April 2017 at 2:47pm, updated 9 April 2017 at 2:57pm
By Kassahun Seboqa
Source: SBS
The Australian Red Cross is helping to fund new mobile health clinics in rural areas of Somaliland, in the Horn of Africa devastated by severe drought.Millions of people are in desperate need of food and water and famine could be declared by June if they don't see decent rain.Feature by Kirsty Johansen
