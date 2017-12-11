'Zimbabweans don’t want just a change of face' Zimbabwe Opposition MP says in Sydney

Funagyi Jessie Majome, Member of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, and member of the major opposition party of Zimbabwe’s Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T) is not satisfied with the composition of the new cabinet being a mixture of the ruling party ZANU-PF old guard and the military top brass.





Ms Majome argues that Zimbabweans must decide and choose the government they deserve.





"Zimbabweans have been celebrating, but I would say no," she tells SBS Amharic . "Zimbabweans don’t have the government they deserve."





"It’s a government that they got because of the fall of Robert Mugabe.





"Zimbabweans are yet to get the chance to decide for themselves in a democratic manner as they are entitled to do."





Zimbabwe’s forthcoming general election is scheduled to be no later than August 2018.





Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former right-hand man of Mugabe and the new president of Zimbabwe, paid tribute to Mugabe in his inaugural speech, calling him "a father, mentor, comrade-in-arms and my leader."





He also promised that under his leadership, a prosperous Zimbabwe would be rebuilt and all citizens would have a better future to come.





Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (L), and former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe (R) Source: AAP





Nonetheless, Ms Majome will believe it when she sees it happening.





"In Zimbabwe, in my language, the Shona language, there is a literary proverb that says that 'a leopard doesn’t change its spots,'" she says.





"So, we are waiting to see whether indeed that the same ZANU-PF government leadership whether it is capable of practicing what it is preaching."





The eyes of the opposition MDC-T party are on the 2018 general election prize in the hopes they will get a chance to lead the new Zimbabwe.





Leading a country currently does not even have its own currency is not an easy task. It needs a visionary leader that can make hard decisions.





Land reform is one of the most highly controversial challenges. Jessie Majome wants to be careful in regard to the racially contentious land reform issues.





“Well, I can’t speak on behalf of white farmers," she says. "I’m not white, and I’m not a farmer."





"The white population right now in Zimbabwe is 15,000 out of the population of 14 million.





"White people had an extremely, grossly unfair holding of land.





"Our party position is that, land must be distributed fairly and equitably.





"It should go to people who are willing to farm, who are able to farm. And should also be able financing for land.”





As a former Deputy Minister for Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development, Ms Majome has a strong opinion about the stereotype of African women, and wants to change that image.





"There is always this picture, a woman who has a very heavy load on her head, she’s carrying baby on her back, on her right hand, she is carrying a big load, on the left hand, she is carrying a big load, and somehow going ahead," Majome says.





"I’m sick and tired of that image. That is not the way African women are destined - to be carrying all the burdens.





"We need to take away those loads from their heads and backs of African women.”





Jessie Majome Zimbabwe Opposition MP Source: SBS Amharic





She also has some advice to African leaders based on Zimbabwe’s recent experience.





"African leaders must learn a very important lesson that African people deserve and want democratic leadership," she says.





"They must have their turn and go. They must listen and respect the wishes of the people."





Ms Majome calls on Zimbabwean-Australians to rebuild their country of origin. "Zimbabwe needs you," she says.





"Either come back to Zimbabwe physically, or contribute to help Zimbabwe in terms of knowledge, experiences that you have.”





The Ethiopian perspective

Zimbabwe’s political development has been followed by many Ethiopians at home and overseas with great interest relating to the former Ethiopian President Mengistu Hailemariam’s future.





The former president has lived in exile in Zimbabwe for almost three decades.





Some of them think Hailemariam, who is sentenced to death in absentia by the current Ethiopian government, might be extradited by president Mnangagwa, or possibly by a future MDC administration.





Former Ethiopian President Mengistu Hailemariam Source: AAP





Jessie Majome says she is not sure what is going on to happen to Mengistu Hailemariam and curious about his current whereabouts.





"I don’t know what president Mnangagwa what is going to do about Mengistu," she says.





"It doesn’t look to me like he will just come and say, ‘get out Mengistu.'





"There should be accountability, but not vengefulness.





"I’m actually curious whether Mengistu Hailemariam is still in Zimbabwe.I don’t think they expel him. But I would do hope that there will be conversations that to look at the need for justice in Ethiopia, for truthfulness and accountability as Ethiopians would wish.”





Zimbabwe’s political development will continue to be followed closely by Africans and the international community including Australia.





The 2018 general election will create an ongoing battlefield between President Mnangagwa ZANU-PF and Ms Jessie Majome’s opposition MDC-T party to win Zimbabwean hearts and minds as a true agent for change.





Funagyi Jessie Majome, Member of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe, is is currently being hosted by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) as part of the DFAT Special Visits Program (SVP).





According to DFAT, the themes of her visit are "democracy and governance, human rights and women in leadership."





The views she has expressed here reflect only her own opinion and not the government of Australia or DFAT.






















