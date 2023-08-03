الحلقة السادسة من سلسلة زياد وليلى: الحديث عن المنازل

زياد وليلى وجدا منزلا يمكنهما استئجاره.

نقاط التعلم:
  • المستوى: سهل
  • تعلم كيف تصف منزلا
زياد وليلى وجدا منزلا يمكنهما استئجاره.

Meet Leila & Ziad (تعرفوا على ليلى وزياد) سلسلة مصوّرة من 6 أجزاء تساعدك على تعلم اللغة الإنجليزية. تابع رحلة الزوجين الشابين للاستقرار في أستراليا. شاهد مقاطع الفيديو ثم قم بالتمارين التعليمية أدناه.

Learning activities:

Question 1 of 4

Question 2 of 4

Question 3 of 4

Question 4 of 4

Credits

Produced by SBS in partnership with
Melbourne Polytechnic
(RTO Provider No. 3075)

Video production company:
Studio Gilay

Director: James Hackett
Writers: Anthony Salame, Shiyan Zheng, James Hackett
Producer: Chloe Marshall

EAL framework units

'Describing a home' video and activities can be used to support the following 22484VIC Certificate I EAL (Access) units:
  • VU22591 – Participate in short simple exchanges.
  • VU22592 – Give and respond to short simple verbal instructions and information.
  • VU22595 – Read and write short simple descriptive and narrative texts.
  • VU22599 – Identify settlement options
