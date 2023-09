إنتخاب الكاتب الفرنسي من أصل لبناني أمين معلوف أميناً عاماً دائماً للأكاديمية الفرنسية

epa10888087 French-Lebanese writer Amin Maalouf, 74, looks on after being elected perpetual Secretary by the members of the cultural institution at the French Academy in Paris, France, 28 September 2023. Founded in 1634 by Cardinal Richelieu to protect and promote the French language the French Academy (Academie française) normally has 40 members known as 'immortals.' The previous perpetual Secretary, Helene Carrere d'Encausse, passed away on 05 August 2023. EPA/YOAN VALAT Source: EPA / YOAN VALAT/EPA