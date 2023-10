إسرائيل تعلن "الحرب" وتتوعد بالانتقام بعد هجوم غير مسبوق من حماس

epa10906389 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the attacks in Israel in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 October 2023. Biden said the United States 'unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza', adding that Washington is ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip early 07 October in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. In a televised statement, the Israeli prime minister said the country is at war. Israeli State officials report that at least 22 Israelis were killed in the attacks and that over 3,000 rockets were launched by Hamas. EPA/Yuri Gripas / POOL Credit: Yuri Gripas / POOL/EPA