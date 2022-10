المرشد الأعلى الإيراني يكسر صمته حول وفاة مهسا أميني. فماذا قال؟

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him attending a joint graduation ceremony for cadets of armed forces academies in the capital Tehran. Khamenei accused arch-foes the United States and Israel of fomenting unrest in the Islamic republic following the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. Tehran, Iran, on October 01, 2022. Photo by SalamPix/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / SalamPix/ABACA/PA