هل يعود بوريس جونسون رئيس وزراء لبريطانيا؟

FILE - Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street in London, Sept. 6, 2022. Liz Truss’ resignation as British Prime Minister has triggered another leadership race — the second in just four months — for the U.K.’s fractured and demoralized Conservative Party. There is intense speculation that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be making a bid for a return. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file) Source: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP