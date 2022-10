ليز تراس تعلن استقالتها والمحافظون يبحثون عن رئيس جديد للحكومة البريطانية

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives to address the media in Downing Street in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Source: AP / Alberto Pezzali/AP