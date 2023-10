مجرية وأمريكي يتقاسمان نوبل للطب لعام 2023 لدورهما في تطوير تقنية لقاحات كوفيد-19

epa10896277 An undated handout photo made available by courtesy of Penn Medicine shows Hungarian biochemist Katalin Kariko (L) and US physician-scientist Drew Weissman. The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman 'for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19', the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden announced on 02 October 2023. EPA/Peggy Peterson Photography, courtesy Penn Medicine HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Credit: Peggy Peterson Photography, courtesy Penn Medicine HANDOUT/EPA