متظاهرون يحتشدون خارج جنازة الكاردينال جورج بيل بعد إلغاء تظاهرة أخرى داعمة للمثليين

The coffin of Cardinal George Pell arrives to lay in state at St. Mary's Cathedral in Sydney, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Pell, who was once the third-highest ranking cleric in the Vatican and spent more than a year in prison before his child abuse convictions were overturned in 2020, died in Rome on Jan. 10 at age 81. (Giovanni Portelli/Archdiocese of Sydney, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Giovanni Portelli/AP