الحلقة الخامسة من سلسلة ليلى وزياد: كيف تجرون دردشة قصيرة؟

نقاط التعلم:
- المستوى: سهل
- تعلم عن الدردشة القصيرة
الحلقة الخامسة: قرر زياد بدء العمل في محل لبيع الكباب. لكن أولاً يجب أن يعلمه رامي كيفية إجراء دردشة قصيرة حتى يتمكن من التحدث مع العملاء.
Meet Leila & Ziad (تعرفوا على ليلى وزياد) سلسلة مصوّرة من 6 أجزاء تساعدك على تعلم اللغة الإنجليزية. تابع رحلة الزوجين الشابين للاستقرار في أستراليا. شاهد مقاطع الفيديو ثم قم بالتمارين التعليمية أدناه.
لقراءة نص المحادثة كاملا اطلع على .
