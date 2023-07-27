الحلقة الخامسة من سلسلة ليلى وزياد: كيف تجرون دردشة قصيرة؟

قرر زياد بدء العمل في محل لبيع الكباب. لكن أولاً يجب أن يعلمه رامي كيفية إجراء دردشة قصيرة حتى يتمكن من التحدث مع العملاء.

نقاط التعلم:
  • المستوى: سهل
  • تعلم عن الدردشة القصيرة
الحلقة الخامسة: قرر زياد بدء العمل في محل لبيع الكباب. لكن أولاً يجب أن يعلمه رامي كيفية إجراء دردشة قصيرة حتى يتمكن من التحدث مع العملاء.

Meet Leila & Ziad (تعرفوا على ليلى وزياد) سلسلة مصوّرة من 6 أجزاء تساعدك على تعلم اللغة الإنجليزية. تابع رحلة الزوجين الشابين للاستقرار في أستراليا. شاهد مقاطع الفيديو ثم قم بالتمارين التعليمية أدناه.


لقراءة نص المحادثة كاملا اطلع على
النسخة الإنجليزية
.

Learning activities:

Credits

Produced by SBS in partnership with
Melbourne Polytechnic
(RTO Provider No. 3075)

Video production company:
Studio Gilay

Director: James Hackett
Writers: Anthony Salame, Shiyan Zheng, James Hackett
Producer: Chloe Marshall

EAL framework units

'Small talk' video and activities can be used to support the following 22484VIC Certificate I EAL (Access) units:
  • VU22591 – Participate in short simple exchanges.
  • VU22592 – Give and respond to short, simple verbal instructions and information.
نشر في: 27/07/2023 2:13pm
المصدر: SBS
