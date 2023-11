استمرار العمليات البرية في غزة بالتزامن مع زيارة سكوت موريسون وبوريس جونسون إلى إسرائيل

RUSSIA, MOSCOW - OCTOBER 11, 2023: Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani speaks at the Russian Energy Week 2023 international forum at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall. Organised by the Roscongress Foundation and Russia's Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation with the support of the Government of Moscow, the forum showcases the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and brings together Russian government officials, top executives of major energy companies, leaders of energy industry organisations and media community members to discuss the potential of international cooperation in energy and major challenges facing the energy sector. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Sipa USA Credit: TASS/Sipa USA