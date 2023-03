ثلاثة قتلى في هجوم مسلح بتل أبيب وحركة حماس تعلن مسؤوليتها

Israeli police block the shooting attack site in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 9, 2023. A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a crowded street in central Tel Aviv late Thursday, wounding three people before he was shot and killed, Israeli officials said. The shooting came hours after an Israeli military raid killed three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Source: AP / Oded Balilty/AP