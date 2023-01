انتشال جثتين وإنقاذ اكثر من 200 مهاجر بعد غرق مركب قبالة شمال لبنان

A handout photo provided by the Lebanese Army on December 31, 2022, shows members of the navy on a dinghy (R) heading to a sinking migrant boat in Mediterranean waters, off the country's northern coast near Tripoli. - Two migrants, including a child, died when their makeshift boat sank, a security source said, while Lebanon's army said the navy saved 200 people from the stricken vessel off the northern coast. (Photo by Lebanese Army Website / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / LEBANESE ARMY WEBSITE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS Credit: -/AFP