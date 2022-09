نيو ساوث ويلز في حالة تأهب للفيضانات والعثور على جثة طفل غارق بمياهها في سيارة

Floodwaters surround a home west of Condong, near the town of Murwillumbah, NSW, Friday, September 23, 2022. A low-pressure storm system that caused flooding across inland NSW earlier this week tracked towards the coast with flood and storm warnings covering much of the state's east. (AAP Image/Jason O'Brien) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JASON O’BRIEN/AAPIMAGE