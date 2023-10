كل ما تريدون معرفته عن الأسرى المحتجزين لدى حماس

Keren Shelf, the mother of Israeli-French citizen Mia Schem, who is among some 200 people being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, holds up a picture of her daughter. Hamas published a video showing Mia receiving medical treatment for a wound to her arm in captivity, claiming she was abducted from the site of a music festival where at least 260 people were killed. Source: AAP / Abir Sultan/EPA