Citizens inspect the Khaled bin Al-Walid Mosque, which was destroyed by Israeli raids on November 08, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip. The president of the International Rescue Committee called for a humanitarian ceasefire for at least five days, emphasizing that it was the "absolute minimum" needed to allow aid agencies to relieve some of the suffering. Other world leaders have also called for a ceasefire or a "humanitarian pause" in recent days. Blinken, however, reiterated his opposition, saying, "Those calling for an immediate ceasefire have an obligation to explain how to address the unacceptable result that would likely bring." Photo by Ramez Habboub/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Habboub Ramez/ABACA/PA/Alamy