النائب اللبناني إيهاب مطر ومفاجأة الانتخابات الرئاسية: "لهذه الأسباب منحت صوتي لقائد الجيش"

توجهوا الآن إلى للاطلاع على آخر الأخبار الأسترالية والمواضيع التي تهمكم.
يمكنكم أيضاً الاستماع لبرامجنا عبر أو عبر تطبيق SBS Radio المتاح مجاناً على
epa10690027 Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (C) opens the twelfth parliamentary session to elect a new president of Lebanon, at the Parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, 14 June 2023. The members of Lebanon's Parliament on 14 June 2023 failed for the 12th time to elect a new president to the country. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH Source: EPA / WAEL HAMZEH/EPA