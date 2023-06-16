النائب اللبناني إيهاب مطر ومفاجأة الانتخابات الرئاسية: "لهذه الأسباب منحت صوتي لقائد الجيش"

LEBANON PARLIAMENT

epa10690027 Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (C) opens the twelfth parliamentary session to elect a new president of Lebanon, at the Parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon, 14 June 2023. The members of Lebanon's Parliament on 14 June 2023 failed for the 12th time to elect a new president to the country. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH Source: EPA / WAEL HAMZEH/EPA

الشغور الرئاسي في لبنان وتعقيدات المشهد السياسي مع فشل البرلمان للمرة الـ 12 في انتخاب رئيس للجمهورية ناقشها برنامج Good Morning Australia مع النائب اللبناني إيهاب مطر الذي فجر مفاجأة بشأن الصوت الوحيد الذي حصل عليه قائد الجيش جوزيف عون رغم عدم إعلان ترشحه للمنصب. لكن ماذا عن المرشحين المعلنين سليمان فرنجية وجهاد أزعور؟ وما هي حظوظهما في ظل الانقسام العمودي داخل البرلمان وخارجه؟

