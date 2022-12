"أثمن هدية": أمير قطر يهدي البرغوث عباءة عربية في ختام أسطوري لكأس العالم

epa10373255 Prince Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (L) applauds as the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani puts a Bisht on Lionel Messi of Argentina next to FIFA president Gianni Infantino (R) during the awards ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France at Lusail stadium, Lusail, Qatar, 18 December 2022. EPA/Friedemann Vogel Source: EPA / Friedemann Vogel/EPA