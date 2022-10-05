Refugee yoga project aims to help heal the wounds of war

This story is part of the SBS health and wellbeing initiative Mind Your Health. Click here to visit the portal, featuring digital stories, podcasts and videos in English and multiple languages.





Weekly yoga classes are being held as part of the Refugee Yoga Project which offers free sessions in six different locations around Sydney.





The project was co-founded by the Vasudhara foundation a not-for-profit that funds social entrepreneurs that provides funding to social projects.





Advertisement

The initiative was established in early 2015 to provide trauma-sensitive yoga classes to help reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.





One of the most dedicated groups of participants is the Mandaean Women's Union of Australia. Mandaeans are an ethno-religious group of Christian origins, indigenous to the regions around Iraq, Iran, Syria and Jordan.





Founder of the women's group, Saba Alkhamesi says the classes have changed their lives for the better.





"Some women lost their kids in Iraq," Ms Alkhamesi said. "They were unable to sleep but with the help of these yoga classes they are much better now."



The Refugee Yoga Project Source: Supplied The weekly classes introduced the Iraqi-born women to breathing, sleeping and relaxation techniques.





They also provided the women - many of whom lived through the trauma of war - with ways to cope with negative emotions and thoughts that had previously crippled their lives.





"I lost both my father and brother in Iraq and I arrived here suffering from stress, but with yoga I learnt how to clear my mind from all negativities and move on with my life," Ms Alkhamesi tells SBS Arabic24.





After learning to control her anxiety and stress, she said she had been able to study and work in the community.





She says she also noticed herself evolving into a calmer person, saying: "I used to be a very stressed person, talking to people in a very tough and harsh way but yoga taught me how to be calmer."



The Refugee Yoga Project Source: Supplied According to research by the University of Sydney's Professor Anne Tiedemann, yoga has proven benefits because of its ability to combine physical practice with mindfulness and meditation.



Yoga is one of the fastest-growing leisure time activities in Australia and it's particularly so for middle-aged and older women.

"The good thing about yoga is there are different types of yoga so you can find something that suits you and it can be modified for different levels of ability," Professor Tiedemann said.





"There is evidence that it does do things like reduce hypertension and improve health in people with mental illness.





She says further research was currently being conducted as to whether yoga could benefit older people in terms of falls' prevention by improving balance and strength.



Positive 'ripple effect' of yoga

Ms Alkhamesi says the positive changes yoga had made on her physical and mental health had had a positive 'ripple effect' on her family too.





"I am more relaxed now and this had a great impact on my children and family," she says.



Yoga has impacted every part of my life.

The Mandaean group attends its yoga class every Tuesday morning and, despite the age differences, they are all equally passionate about yoga.





"In our group, we have women aged in their 80s and others in their 30s," Ms Alkhamesi said. "...so age or lack of fitness are no barriers to practising yoga."





The Refugee Yoga Project hopes to expand the number of their sessions as the demand for yoga classes grows. It has recently produced free instructional videos in Arabic , Nepali and Tamil that can be accessed online here and shared within these communities.







