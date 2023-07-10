'We must do more to raise awareness of DV' says Bankstown service after alleged murder of local woman

Key Points Sister of murdered woman claims she was planning a holiday back to Lebanon.

Amira Moghnieh, 30, was allegedly killed by her estranged husband.

A women's health service in Bankstown says women are still slipping through gaps in support services.

Amira Moghnieh, 30, was killed inside a home on Unwin Street in Bexley just after 6pm on Wednesday, 5 July.





Her estranged husband, Ahmad Hodroj, 39, was arrested and taken to Kogarah Police Station where he was charged with her murder.



Amira Moghnieh, 30, worked in aged care and was planning a holiday back to Lebanon with her three young children. Credit: Facebook It is understood the couple separated a year ago and were in the middle of divorce proceedings.





Mr Hodroj appeared in Sutherland Local Court on Thursday where he did not apply for bail. He is due to return in court in August.





According to a landmark 2018 Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report, Australia continues to be in the midst of a "domestic violence crisis" in which, on average, one woman each week is murdered by a partner or ex-partner.





Amira's sister, Enas, claimed her deceased sister had gone (to her former partner's home) to get the passport of one of her children.





"My sister is gone, and she’ll never come back. She has no one there [in Australia]. Please do not give up on your rights. Don’t remain silent," Enas said.





Amira's uncle, Mahmoud, said his niece was a "true princess in her actions and manners".





"She was kind-hearted and had (faced) challenges ever since she got married nine years ago," he said.





"Her kids were her weakness. She was planning a trip to Lebanon. We are waiting for police and (the) judicial system (to investigate the killing further). I know there is law in Australia and the truth will prevail."



'Very disturbed by this incident'

Bankstown Women's Health Centre Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mariam Mourad, said she was "very disturbed by this incident".



Mariam Mourad, Chief Executive Officer of the Bankstown Women's Health Centre. Credit: Mariam Mourad "She [Amira] resided in the area we offer services to. I feel I bear a responsibility. We should have done more to raise awareness. We have a dedicated domestic violence (DV) support specialist (available) Monday to Friday (each week).”





Ms Mourad told SBS Arabic24 that despite working in the field of family violence for 26 years, her eyes "teared up" when she heard about Ms Moghnieh.



This is a tragic incident. Some might claim we’re homewreckers for talking about DV but what we do is important. Mariam Mourad

"I’m usually more expressive but I’m speechless. I have two daughters; it could have been one of them. This is sad.





“One in three (Australian) women face domestic violence and one woman is killed every week by a partner or ex-partner.





"The system has gaps. What gives a man the right to physically abuse his partner? The system is still unable to assist women.”





She said the reasons behind domestic violence were numerous and it was a gender issue.





"There is an inequality issue. Society empowers men to do this. Some would say what about violence against men but what about the statistics that show that 94 per cent of victims are women?" Ms Mourad said.



'Recently separated'

It's understood Ms Moghnieh and Mr Hodroj had recently separated and she had arrived at the Bexley property to pick up her three young children - aged between two and six - when she was allegedly murdered.





Ms Moghnieh reportedly arrived in Australia from Lebanon in 2011 and was employed as an aged care worker in Bankstown.





She had just received her first Australian passport and dreamed of becoming a graphic designer.





According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), almost one in three Australian women have experienced physical violence, and nearly one in five have endured sexual violence.





If this article raises issues for you, call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit. 1800RESPECT.org.au



The Domestic Violence Line NSW operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be contacted on 1800 656 463.

