“Arabs and Football”: unforgettable soccer moments

SBS Arabi24's new podcast "Arabs and Football" will bring you a host of unforgettable football moments in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.





SBS will broadcast all the tournament's 64 matches live and on free TV in Australia, as the official broadcaster of this year's FIFA World Cup™. The tournament will run from November 20 to December 18.





Over seven episodes, the “Arabs and Football” podcast will take you on an exciting journey filled with historical football moments from Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, and Jordan.





You will listen to some of the most prominent commentators on the game from the Arab world, and to some of the players who scored outstanding and memorable goals.





This is in addition to the voices of many Arab soccer fans who speak about their passion, love and attachment to the game and its atmosphere.



