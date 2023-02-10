‘Absolute heartache’ as Syrian pulls three family members from earthquake rubble

Syria Earthquake

A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkiye and Syria and many casualties are feared. Source: AP / Ghaith Alsayed/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Fayez Biko describes the devastation of pulling three family members from the rubble of their home in Northern Syria, destroyed by the powerful earthquake that has decimated entire communities in that country, and neighbouring Turkiye.

Highlights
  • The World Health Organization estimates that the number of people affected by the devastating earthquake will reach 23 million.
  • The frantic search continues for survivors of the powerful earthquake that has killed 20,000 people.
  • Syrian Fayez Biko experiences rhe heartache of pulling three family members from the rubble.
The search continues for survivors of the powerful earthquake - and its more than 100 aftershocks - that have killed an estimated 20,000 people in Turkiye and Syria.

The World Health Organisation has said it expects the number of people affected by the devastating quake -
with a maximum magnitude of 7.8
- will reach 23 million, after warning that the number of victims may double in the coming days.

Rescue teams are racing against time to recover those trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings.
READ MORE

How to help those impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey

Among the countless stories of devastation is that of Fayez Biko, from the Syrian port city of Latakia.

Devastatingly, the home of his brother was destroyed by the quake, killing his brother, sister-in-law and their young son.

“The earthquake caused the collapse of houses and some of them were seriously damaged. My brother's house collapsed so we went to see exactly what had happened and we started digging in the rubble to save them," he told SBS Arabic24.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to find any bodies due to a lack of equipment and the current freezing conditions.”
Syria Turkey Earthquake
Rescue workers search for survivors on a collapsed building in the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Source: AP / Omar Sanadiki/AP

Alongside rescuers who proceeded with caution due to fear of further aftershocks, Mr Biko said he experienced the “absolute heartache” of eventually pulling the bodies of his family members out of the rubble.

"Their second and third sons are still alive and are now in hospital. They are orphans now without a father or mother."

Like his brother’s home, Mr Biko said houses in the city were not only weakened by the quake, but from years of bombing and war.

“It is freezing cold and living is very difficult. Even before the earthquake, life was difficult and we have no services.”

According to reports, relief efforts in Syria are being severely hampered due to the policies of the Syrian government, the political divisions created by the war, and broader international sanctions.

The Syrian government has requested all humanitarian aid intended for the affected areas to go through them, which has slowed the delivery of aid.
READ MORE

The story behind this Turkey earthquake photo that 'many will never forget'

Mr Biko called on the international community to “lift the siege” on Syria.

“We are a devastated country and we are asking for help.”

The situation in Northern Syria is much more tragic than the pictures, according to Samir Zakhour, the head of the International Relief Organisation in Syria.

"Syria needs to lift its siege. We have no help. However, we thank the governments of Iraq, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates for sending aid, but it is not sufficient.

“Our resources are very limited and people have not slept because of the earthquake.

“There is a great demand for essential needs that we cannot meet. We urgently need blankets, clothes, food and tents because we are in the freezing cold. We need ambulances, fuel and generators."

He called on the international community to lift all embargoes on the embattled country.

"Are the Syrian people outside the scope of humanity? The Syrian people have given a lot to all international communities.”
Share

Most popular

'حبلها السري كان متصلاً بأمها': إنقاذ مولودة جديدة من تحت الأنقاض في سوريا

11:16

جمعية خيرية أسترالية تتهيأ لإرسال مساعدات إلى منكوبي الزلزال في سوريا

07:16

ما هي المهارات التي عليكم تعليمها لأطفالكم للنجاة من الغرق؟

14:42

تعديل الشهادات: ما هي المراحل والأخطاء الشائعة والمتطلبات وفق النظام الأسترالي؟

07:31

انطلاقًا من أستراليا: إصدار موسوعة عربية تجمع 7000 علامة بالهيروغليفية المصرية القديمة

زيادة جديدة على مدفوعات سنترلينك مطلع الشهر المقبل

06:00

تعرفوا على الأب الذي ظل ممسكا بيد ابنته التي ماتت تحت الأنقاض

بشرى سارة من الحكومة الأسترالية: شراء منزل أصبح بمتناولكم!

Latest podcast episodes

IMG-20221108-WA0004.jpg

'I try not to smile at everyone': Hana's hijab has never attracted hostility on construction sites

Younis Mahmoud (left) is aiming to make history with Iraq (AAP).png

Iraqis' love for football has become a way to stay united in turbulent times

CAPTAIN MONA MOSHINDY

Meet Mona, a navy captain who was among the first women to serve on an Australian warship

IMG-20221109-WA0009.jpg

'I refuse to dress like an old lady': Centenarian Olympia's tips for ageing well