‘Absolute heartache’ as Syrian pulls three family members from earthquake rubble

Highlights The World Health Organization estimates that the number of people affected by the devastating earthquake will reach 23 million.

The frantic search continues for survivors of the powerful earthquake that has killed 20,000 people.

Syrian Fayez Biko experiences rhe heartache of pulling three family members from the rubble.

The search continues for survivors of the powerful earthquake - and its more than 100 aftershocks - that have killed an estimated 20,000 people in Turkiye and Syria.





The World Health Organisation has said it expects the number of people affected by the devastating quake - with a maximum magnitude of 7.8 - will reach 23 million, after warning that the number of victims may double in the coming days.





Rescue teams are racing against time to recover those trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings.



Among the countless stories of devastation is that of Fayez Biko, from the Syrian port city of Latakia.





Devastatingly, the home of his brother was destroyed by the quake, killing his brother, sister-in-law and their young son.





“The earthquake caused the collapse of houses and some of them were seriously damaged. My brother's house collapsed so we went to see exactly what had happened and we started digging in the rubble to save them," he told SBS Arabic24.





"Unfortunately, we were unable to find any bodies due to a lack of equipment and the current freezing conditions.”



Rescue workers search for survivors on a collapsed building in the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Source: AP / Omar Sanadiki/AP



Alongside rescuers who proceeded with caution due to fear of further aftershocks, Mr Biko said he experienced the “absolute heartache” of eventually pulling the bodies of his family members out of the rubble.





"Their second and third sons are still alive and are now in hospital. They are orphans now without a father or mother."





Like his brother’s home, Mr Biko said houses in the city were not only weakened by the quake, but from years of bombing and war.





“It is freezing cold and living is very difficult. Even before the earthquake, life was difficult and we have no services.”





According to reports, relief efforts in Syria are being severely hampered due to the policies of the Syrian government, the political divisions created by the war, and broader international sanctions.





The Syrian government has requested all humanitarian aid intended for the affected areas to go through them, which has slowed the delivery of aid.



Mr Biko called on the international community to “lift the siege” on Syria.





“We are a devastated country and we are asking for help.”





The situation in Northern Syria is much more tragic than the pictures, according to Samir Zakhour, the head of the International Relief Organisation in Syria.





"Syria needs to lift its siege. We have no help. However, we thank the governments of Iraq, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates for sending aid, but it is not sufficient.





“Our resources are very limited and people have not slept because of the earthquake.





“There is a great demand for essential needs that we cannot meet. We urgently need blankets, clothes, food and tents because we are in the freezing cold. We need ambulances, fuel and generators."





He called on the international community to lift all embargoes on the embattled country.



