Alan went from cleaning windows to owning a Michelin Star restaurant. Find out how

Renowned chef, Alan Geaam, escaped war-torn Lebanon for Paris in 2003 and worked as a window cleaner, pizza delivery driver and kitchen hand before being able to open his first restaurant in 2007.



Michelin Star chef, Alan Geaam, was interviewed by journalists, Fares Hassan and Petra Taok, on “Good Morning Australia”. Credit: SBS Believed to be the only Lebanese-origin chef to earn a Michelin Star, he was in Sydney in collaboration with AALIA restaurant's executive chef, Paul Farag, to cook a banquet for a handful of diners on two nights in late October.





According to the 'Michelin Guide' , Michelin Stars are awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking.





"We take into account five universal criteria: the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both across the entire menu and over time," the guide says.



A childhood full of love despite oppression

Now the owner of several restaurants in Paris, Mr Geaam, says he cooks "to make people happy and to spread joy."





In 2020, he opened his Franco-Lebanese bistro, Qasti (meaning 'my story'), which fuses classical French cuisine with Lebanese tastes and flavours.





He credits his success to both his mother, Elham, who inspired him to cook as well as his father who taught him that, "the future belongs to those who wake up early before the sun."



Chef Alan Geaam with his beloved mother Elham. Credit: Alan Geaam “I grew up and saw my mother cooking and (hosting) family and neighbours. My father woke up at 5am to go to (work),” Mr Geaam said.





"I recall (my mum's) aromatic and savoury cabbage and chicken stewed with tomatoes. The aroma of that dish would reach me on the school bus as I returned from school."



We grew up amid adversity, oppression and blessing. What I have (achieved) today is due to my difficult childhood in Tripoli. Alan Geaam

“Hard times made me choose to wake up every day and work more to achieve bigger dreams.”



'Difficult beginnings'

Mr Geaam said his foray into independence did not start well after he left Lebanon for Europe without the necessary visa and was promptly deported back home via Milan and Prague.





Undeterred, he said he tried again and was able to make it to France.



I arrived in Paris without (the) language, without (qualifications) and any knowledge of the people and culture. I was suspended from work more than once because of the language barrier. Alan Geaam

He said he sometimes worked 16-hour days cleaning windows then washing dishes.





“I didn't know anything about French cuisine and I had to learn the basics from simple vinaigrette to mayonnaise,” he said.



I do not have any degree in hotel or business administration, but I graduated from the school of life with a mother who taught me love and generosity and a father who taught me management. Alan Geaam

First restaurant

Mr Geaam's first restaurant, Auberge Nicolas Flamel, was run out of a thirteenth century building.





“My goal was to enter the Michelin Red Guide, the oldest and most famous European guide to hotels and restaurants, without (ever imagining) that (my restaurant would) receive a star after 18 years," he said.



Chef Alan Geaam (R) with his wife Chloe (second L) and his children (L to R) Margaux, Lea and Enzo. Credit: Alan Geaam He said he had always been impressed by Australian produce.





“The history of Australia is (a blend of) modern and ancient cuisines in the world (which) reflect the history of peoples, but what distinguishes Australia is the richest seafood and the most delicious lamb in the world,” he said.



I visited the fish market and Sydney markets and was amazed. Alan Geaam

