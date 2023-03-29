Spiritual awakening: The importance of suhoor, Ramadan’s pre-dawn meal

Key Points Suhoor is the meal eaten before dawn during Ramadan.

Sheikh Alaa El Zokm says it is a ‘spiritual’ moment that prepares one for fasting until after sunset.

People typically select food that is energising and hydrating.

It’s not yet 3:30am but there’s movement in the Melbourne home of Sheikh Alaa El Zokm, as in many households during Ramadan.





Early each morning during the holy month, the imam of the Elsedeaq Heidelberg Mosque and his wife Rheme Al-Hussein awaken with their two young daughters Jana and Aya for the pre-dawn meal of suhoor.



“The importance of suhoor lies in preparing for the day of fasting, which lasts about 12 hours," Egyptian-born Sheikh El Zokm tells SBS Arabic 24.





"Suhoor is important because the body needs some food, while it’s also an opportunity for the family to wake from sleep and share time together. Some families perform prayers, supplications and read the Qur'an.”



Sheikh Alaa El Zokm serves as the imam of the Elsedeaq Heidelberg Mosque in Melbourne. Credit: SBS Arabic 24 Compared to iftar, the big communal feast with which Muslims break their fast after sunset, suhoor is typically a quieter affair among closest family.



Suhoor is an opportunity to perform the spiritual side; it’s the beginning of the psychological preparation for fasting. Sheikh Alaa El Zokm

While some people skip suhoor in favour of claiming a few hours’ more precious sleep, others take the opportunity to eat a healthy, nutrient-rich meal that will keep them energised and hydrated for the day ahead.



READ MORE What are Ramadan and Eid and how are they celebrated in Australia?

Given the early hour, Mrs Al-Hussein explains that she tries to keep meal preparation time low.





Many people with a full schedule of work will also return to sleep after suhoor and fajr (dawn prayer), she says, so food is chosen accordingly.





“I do not like to cook fatty foods [for this meal], rather we eat a light meal for suhoor,” she says.



Suhoor, the meal eaten before dawn during Ramadan, prepares Muslims for a day of fasting. Credit: SBS Arabic 24 Mrs Al-Hussein, who hails from Lebanon, may lay out a table replete with fruits, warak enab (grape leaves), roz bel labn (rice pudding) and qamar al-din (apricot leather, also served in juice form), while Sheikh Alaa pours cups of hot tea.





As pots of stews and soups simmer lightly on the stovetop, both speak of the need to help each other with the workload, especially during the holy month.



Tea is an essential part of suhoor for Sheikh Alaa El Zokm. Credit: SBS Arabic 24 Sheikh El Zokm offers, “Because in many families, both the husband and the wife work, it is necessary to share the load with housework and food preparation."





Mrs Al-Hussein says, “Sheikh Alaa helps me prepare food and take care of the children, although he has obligations to go to the mosque."





After suhoor, the husband and wife sit and play with the children before reciting the Qu'ran after sunrise.



Suhoor brings the family together during Ramadan. Credit: SBS Arabic 24 For Sheikh El Zokm, a member of the Australian National Imams Council, Ramadan presents a “very special” opportunity to strengthen relations across society.





"It’s an opportunity to strengthen relations not only with Almighty God, but also with the Muslim community of all sects and races."



We also gather with our non-Muslim brothers to share iftar with them. Ramadan is an opportunity to strengthen relations within the family; an opportunity for Muslims to meet during times of prayer and get to know each other. Sheikh Alaa El Zokm

He notes that with the high cost of living, Ramadan this year may put a financial burden on some families.





“We ask God to ease their burden. We encourage all families to share iftar with each other and with some relatives."





After a busy day spent praying and fasting, Sheikh El Zokm and his family open their doors for iftar.





Mrs Al-Hussein says, "We invite friends from different religions to introduce them to the month of Ramadan, and friends also invite us to have iftar at their homes."





