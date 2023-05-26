Melbourne tower residents 'seek apology' despite $5 million lockdown settlement offer

Key Points Melbourne public housing residents have been offered a $5 million settlement over sudden COVID-19 lockdown.

The lockdown in July 2020 breached human rights, the Victorian Ombudsman found.

Community representative Yassin Moussa described the offer as ‘insufficient’ and is calling for an official apology.

The settlement notice posted on the Department of Health's website is pending approval by the Supreme Court.





The state's complaints oversight board described the conditions of the lockdown as inconsistent with human rights laws and the charter.





Approximately 3,000 residents were affected by the lockdown, which saw police surround the buildings with temporary fences.





While denying wrongdoing, the state government has proposed a financial settlement without going to court, with each resident who accepts the offer receiving approximately $1,600.





However, some activists and human rights defenders believe the settlement is "insufficient" to address the psychological trauma suffered by the affected population.



'Hardly enough to cover the basic needs'

Yassin Moussa, a community advocate who has been a key point of contact between residents and police since the lockdown, says residents are still reeling from the events.





“During my time working there, I witnessed the hardships faced by families in the community. The government's offering is minimal and hardly enough to cover the basic needs of these families, especially considering the high cost of living," Mr Moussa told SBS Arabic24.



Many of the residents have come from countries with horrific living conditions, and this has caused them to lose their sense of safety. Yassin Moussa, community advocate

He says "trust has been lost" among residents in the Flemington Towers, many of whom are migrants or refugees who left their previous country due to persecution.





“Being detained by the police has triggered their psychological trauma, causing them to relive their past experiences,” he said.



A general view of a Flemington apartment building on Racecourse Road in Melbourne, Sunday, August 8, 2021. Source: AAP / LUIS ASCUI/AAPIMAGE The closure of the towers was announced during a press conference on 4 July 2020, and many residents were caught off-guard when the police arrived and cordoned off the area.





An investigation by state ombudsman Deborah Glass found that the immediate closure was not based on direct health advice and violated their human rights, including their right to humane treatment and deprivation of liberty.



'Damage is great'

Mr Moussa says the "damage is great" from the government's actions.





He alleges the towers were unfairly targeted "because they chose the towers inhabited by people mostly from African and Asian countries and did not choose other towers".





"The government did not speak to community leaders there as we used to, but rather surprised everyone by sending more than 350 policemen to suddenly lock down the entire area - preventing some from returning to or leaving their homes," he said.





“As leaders of various communities in the region, we have always cooperated with the police, Immigration Department, Victorian Multicultural Commission, and Health Department, and we have not seen any discrimination before in this area.”





Looking back on the lockdown, tower resident Hania Mahmoud says children were terrified by what transpired.





"How can children absorb the shock of being locked up in their homes by the police in 21st-century Australia? This was a huge mistake," she said.





“It's possible that we were mistaken for immigrants and refugees who use drugs and alcohol, which could explain why we were treated so poorly. This experience has left a lasting negative impact on the lives of the children and their mothers involved.”



'Apology first'

Although the government has not issued an apology, Mr Moussa believes that the settlement is essential to achieving justice and healing from the psychological trauma caused by the sudden lockdown.



Without an apology, the responsible party does not acknowledge the harm they have caused. Many residents are struggling with mental health disorders and require lengthy treatment. Yassin Moussa, community advocate

Ms Mahmoud agrees.





“Most of the affected population is dissatisfied with the settlement and would like to receive an apology first, followed by a more substantial financial compensation that aligns with Australia's high living costs and covers the cost of psychological treatment,” she claimed.



Residents of a Flemington apartment line up to be tested for COVID-19 at a pop up facility in Melbourne, Sunday, August 8, 2021. Source: AAP / LUIS ASCUI/AAPIMAGE Ezz El-Din Deng, a volunteer who assisted residents with cooked meals and other services during the lockdown, says he's aware of a resident who is struggling with the aftermath of the events.





He says the person, who was supposed to complete her studies in 2020, was left "shattered" by the events.





"She can no longer study or focus because she has not yet been able to escape the psychological trauma she was subjected to back in 2020," Mr Deng claimed.





He says he feels "helpless" to help this indivudual who is no longer able to leave the house to complete her studies for fear that the police could impose another closure at any moment.





"This psychological crisis extends to her mother and siblings as well. We have not seen any change in her condition over the past years," he said.





"I hope she opens her heart to us and breaks her silence."





Mr Moussa added, "Residents suffered financial, moral and psychological damage. Who can compensate this girl for her shattered future? Even if she gets offered a million dollars, she will not be able to return to the way she was."





"Who will be able to compensate the groom who was prevented from going out to attend his wedding day? His psyche has been shattered since then. And what about the mother who could not go out to breastfeed her newborn baby lying in the hospital?





"How can you compensate these people with a small amount of money after all that happened to them?"





Victoria's Department of Health declined SBS Arabic24's request for comment.





"As the proposed settlement will be considered by the Supreme Court on 24 July 2023, we are unable to provide any comments," a department spokesperson said.





The Victorian premier's office did not respond prior to publication.





Readers seeking support with mental health can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. More information is available at beyondblue.org.au .




