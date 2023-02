She

The sexist, the divorced, the unmarried, the housewife, the rebel… and many more… These are some of the labels that are given to women who have taken bold decisions or rejected the pattern and expectations imposed on them by Arab societies. But each of one of them has a unique identity, journey, and story. SHE is a space for Arab migrant women to share their stories about overcoming challenges in Australia and Arab countries to achieve their aspirations.