“A comprehensive state sponsored campaign of heritage destruction on the part of Azerbaijani government”

Associate Professor Ian Lindsay

Associate Professor Ian Lindsay

Published 8 November 2022 at 7:42pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Interview with Ian Lindsay, co-director of Caucasus Heritage Watch, and associate professor in the Department of Anthropology at Purdue University. The main topics of discussion are his archaeological expeditions in Armenia and how Caucasus Heritage Watch monitors the destruction of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in Nakhichevan and around Artsakh (Karabagh).

