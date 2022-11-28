SBS Armenian

Australia joins global coalition to end plastic pollution

Plastic bottles float on the Ebrie lagoon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (EPA - LEGNAN KOULA).

Plastic bottles float on the Ebrie lagoon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (EPA - LEGNAN KOULA).

Published 28 November 2022 at 8:08pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Vahe Kateb
In the wake of the collapse of the country's only recycling program for soft plastics, the Federal Government has now joined Australia in a global coalition that aims to end plastic pollution by 2040.

