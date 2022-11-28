Australia joins global coalition to end plastic pollution

Plastic bottles float on the Ebrie lagoon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (EPA - LEGNAN KOULA). Source: EPA / LEGNAN KOULA/EPA
Published 28 November 2022 at 8:08pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In the wake of the collapse of the country's only recycling program for soft plastics, the Federal Government has now joined Australia in a global coalition that aims to end plastic pollution by 2040.
