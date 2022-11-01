SBS Armenian

“Australia shouldn’t be warming up and establishing warm diplomatic ties with dictatorships”

SBS Armenian

Michael Kolokossian.jpeg

Michael Kolokossian Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 November 2022 at 7:51pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Interview with Michael Kolokossian, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia. Topics include the Azerbaijani attack on Armenia and the need for foreign minister to condemn this aggression, Victorian state elections, ANCA Advocacy Week and the ANCA Gala Night.

Published 1 November 2022 at 7:51pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Հայերէն

SBS Armenian news bulletin – 1 November 2022

Gita Elibekyan

Latest News from Armenia – 1 November 2022

Fish and chips being fried

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

Everything you need to know about the risks of online shopping in Australia