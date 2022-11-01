“Australia shouldn’t be warming up and establishing warm diplomatic ties with dictatorships”
Michael Kolokossian Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia
Published 1 November 2022 at 7:51pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Interview with Michael Kolokossian, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Australia. Topics include the Azerbaijani attack on Armenia and the need for foreign minister to condemn this aggression, Victorian state elections, ANCA Advocacy Week and the ANCA Gala Night.
Published 1 November 2022 at 7:51pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share