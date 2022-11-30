SBS Armenian

Australian snakes and spiders: What to do if bitten

Աւստրալիական օձեր և սարդեր. առաջին օգնութեան կարեւորութիւնը

Published 30 November 2022 at 10:48pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Available in other languages

Australia has many venomous animal and insect species. Knowing what to do and what to avoid when bitten by a snake or spider can help save a life. Here’s the expert advice on how to respond whether you suffer a venomous or non-venomous bite.

