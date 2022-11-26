Most Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas, in line with expert advice. Credit: Getty
Published 26 November 2022 at 9:48pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Australia's vaccine advisory body has approved a new Omicron-specific booster shot, as cases soar around the country. The federal government has ordered 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer next-generation vaccine to arrive in the next fortnight.
