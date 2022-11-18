SBS Armenian

Danger as beach safety signs are ignored or not understood

Published 18 November 2022 at 5:20pm
By Kath Landers
Presented by Vahe Kateb
There are calls to review beach safety signage, with a new study revealing a large proportion of beach-goers either ignore or don’t fully understand safety messages. Among the findings, is surprising evidence that about a third of people don’t know what one of our most important messages means - always swim between the flags.

