Did your gift-buying cost you more than you could afford?

An Afterpay sign in a Sydney shop window

An Afterpay sign is seen in a store window in a shopping centre in Sydney, Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Derek Rose) Source: AAP / DEREK ROSE/AAPIMAGE

Published 3 January 2023 at 2:47pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A bumper pre-Christmas shopping period this year may have enticed people to spend more than they can afford. Buy Now Pay Later services such as Afterpay have come under scrutiny in a new study from the University of Sydney. The study has found that these services are failing to protect vulnerable borrowers.

