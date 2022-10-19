SBS Armenian

Government announces boost to paid parental leave

SBS Armenian

NSW LABOR CONFERENCE

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives to a standing ovation where he addressed delegates during the NSW State Labor Conference in Sydney, Saturday, October 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 October 2022 at 8:00pm
By Lin Evlin, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the government is expanding paid parental leave from 18 to 26 weeks. He says it will allow families greater flexibility during this formative time for their children.

Published 19 October 2022 at 8:00pm
By Lin Evlin, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Հայերէն

SBS Armenian news bulletin from 18 October 2022 program

Gita Elibekyan

Latest News from Armenia – 18 October 2022

An elderly woman's hands (AAP).jpg

Elder abuse campaign launched to make perpetrators think twice

Flyer by the National mental Health

National Mental Health Commission assesses growing challenges impacting young people