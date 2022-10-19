Government announces boost to paid parental leave

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives to a standing ovation where he addressed delegates during the NSW State Labor Conference in Sydney, Saturday, October 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Published 19 October 2022 at 8:00pm
By Lin Evlin, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the government is expanding paid parental leave from 18 to 26 weeks. He says it will allow families greater flexibility during this formative time for their children.
