Health experts recommend RATS to reduce the dangers

Published 25 November 2022 at 7:54pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Amid concerns about a fourth wave of COVID-19 approaching the holiday season - there are suggestions people take RAT tests before going to functions where vulnerable. Some in culturally and linguistically diverse [[CALD]] communities are preparing to do just that.
