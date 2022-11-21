SBS Armenian

How does media in Australia work?

SBS Armenian

SBS and ABC

ABC և SBS Աւստրալիոյ ազգային հանրային ձայնասփռողներն են: Credit: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2022 at 9:59pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A free, independent and diverse press is a fundamental pillar of democracy. Australia has two taxpayer-funded networks that serve the public interest (ABC and SBS), plus a variety of commercial and community media outlets. Although publicly funded media receives money from the government, it is unlike the state-sponsored outlets found overseas.

Published 21 November 2022 at 9:59pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A sign at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach (SBS).jpg

Danger as beach safety signs are ignored or not understood

SBS Հայերէն

SBS Armenian news bulletin – 15 November 2022

Bomb Attack in Istanbul, Turkey - 13 Nov 2022

Many injured or killed in Istanbul explosion

Gita Elibekyan

Latest News from Armenia – 15 November 2022