SBS Armenian

“Labor has been consistently ahead in the polls”

SBS Armenian

Տր Զարեհ Ղազարեան

Dr Zareh Ghazarian is a Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations at Monash University. Credit: Dr Zareh Ghazarian

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2022 at 8:09pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Interview with Dr Zareh Ghazarian on the upcoming Victorian elections (Saturday November 26). Dr Zareh Ghazarian is a Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations at Monash University.

Published 22 November 2022 at 8:09pm
By Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Հայերէն

SBS Armenian news bulletin – 22 November 2022

Gita Elibekyan

Latest News from Armenia – 22 November 2022

England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

England gains big victory on Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup

SBS and ABC

How does media in Australia work?