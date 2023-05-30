Latest News from Armenia – 30 May 2023

Latest News from Armenia – 30 May 2023Play10:24Gita Elibekyan Credit: Gita ElibekyanGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.52MB) Latest news from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora from our reporter Gita Elibekyan.ShareLatest podcast episodesVictory for Turkiye's President Erdogan - second time roundSBS Armenian news bulletin – 30 May 2023Վերջին Լուրերը Հայաստանէն – 30 Մայիս 2023Call for seismic shift in Australia's transport habits to reduce emissions