National Asbestos Awareness Month urges homeowners to find out what's really in your house

A worker wearing protective clothing while clearing the hazardous substance,asbestos,from an old attic. Credit: shank_ali/Getty Images

A worker wearing protective clothing while clearing the hazardous substance,asbestos,from an old attic. Credit: shank_ali/Getty Images

Published 25 November 2022 at 10:06pm
By Kath Landers, Brooke Young
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's a potentially deadly substance found in millions of homes, yet many people in Australia's multicultural and diverse communities are unaware of the threat it poses. This month, there's a push to raise awareness about the risks of asbestos exposure, with four-thousand Australians dying each year from asbestos related diseases.

Available in other languages
