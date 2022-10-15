National Mental Health Commission assesses growing challenges impacting young people

mentalhealth F
Flyer by the National mental Health Commision Credit: National mental
Published 15 October 2022 at 8:23pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Francesca De Nuccio
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
The National Mental Health Commission has embarked on a national journey visiting dozens of communities across each state and territory, consulting and providing support and resources as part of the Making Connections 2022 tour. The commissioner and adviser to the prime minister discuss suicide and mental health issues facing young people and launches new research data.
