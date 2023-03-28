NSW 2023 state elctions

LABOR ELECTION FUNCTION

Labor leader and Premier elect Chris Minns with his wife Anna and sons Joe, Nick and George during the NSW Labor reception in Sydney, Saturday, March 25, 2023. Labor won the election and will form a majority government after Premier Domionic Perrottet conceded defeat. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

New South Wales Premier-elect Chris Minns says a grassroots campaign - and a connection with voters on key issues – are the reasons for the Labor party's success in the state election.

