R plate initiative aims to help people return from road trauma

Return plate on display on the back of a car

Return plate on display on the back of a car (mycar Tyre & Auto)

Published 12 October 2022 at 8:31pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS

Drivers who have experienced trauma are being encouraged to let others know that they are ready to return to the roads. A new initiative is being launched to help drivers regain their confidence behind the wheel following a car accident, with a plate that can go on the car indicating to other drivers to be patient or show empathy and understanding.

