Royal Life Saving launches summer safety campaign

Royal Life Saving NSW ACT Ambassador Matt Shirvington helps launch campaign responding to alarming spike in drowning deaths (Supplied).jpg

Royal Life Saving launches summer safety campaign

Published 4 December 2022 at 7:56pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
As we enter summer, Royal Life Saving Australia has launched a new campaign to combat a significant rise in the number of drowning deaths in Australia. A recent report from the organisation found a 20 year high in incidents of drowning over the 2021 to 2022 period, with adult men having the highest proportion of deadly incidents.

