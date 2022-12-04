Royal Life Saving launches summer safety campaign
Published 4 December 2022 at 7:56pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Vahe Kateb
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As we enter summer, Royal Life Saving Australia has launched a new campaign to combat a significant rise in the number of drowning deaths in Australia. A recent report from the organisation found a 20 year high in incidents of drowning over the 2021 to 2022 period, with adult men having the highest proportion of deadly incidents.
